ABC Renews 'The Rookie' for Season 7

More The Rookie is on the way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cop procedural has been renewed by ABC for a seventh season. Starring Nathan Fillion as the titular rookie, the series premiered in October 2018 and continues to bring in decent ratings for the network. It even spawned a short-lived spinoff starring Niecy Nash-Betts, The Rookie: Feds, which ran for only one season from 2022 to 2023.

News of Season 7 comes just less than two months after The Rookie Season 6 premiered. The episode had 11.92 million viewers over five weeks of cross-platform viewing, making it the show's best single-episode performance since its second episode back in 2018. Thanks to streaming and other delayed viewing, The Rookie saw 5 million additional viewers to the seven-day linear total. The demo also grew from 0.67 to 2.9, meaning that it was really only just a matter of time before The Rookie was renewed.

Alongside Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Tru Valentino, and Lisseth Chavez also star in The Rookie, which was created by Alexi Hawley. The drama is the latest series to be renewed by ABC. Fellow procedurals 9-1-1 and Will Trent, Grey's Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary are also coming back for the 2024-25 season. There are still numerous shows awaiting their fates, but since ABC is continuing to make decisions, it shouldn't take long.

The Rookie celebrated its 100th episode earlier in Season 6, which featured John and Bailey's wedding, with their honeymoon in the following episode anything but picture-perfect. There are only going to be 10 episodes this season due to the dual Hollywood strikes, and as of now, there's no information on Season 7's count. Aside from Season 3, which only had 14 due to COVID, the previous seasons had either 20 or 22 episodes, so hopefully, the next season will have that many. At the very least, the series is coming back, which is better than nothing.

The Rookie is currently on hiatus until Apr. 30, and with just four episodes to go until the season finale, things are going to be as intense, emotional, and action-filled as ever. In the meantime, all six seasons are streaming on Hulu, and Season 7 is expected to air this fall only on ABC.