'That '70s Show' Still Available on Streaming and TV Despite Danny Masterson's Conviction

Danny Masterson may have been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, but That '70s Show still lives on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, following the actor's sentence for rape, the beloved Fox sitcom is still streaming on Peacock and the digital network Laff. Episodes are available to purchase on Amazon as well. Masterson was charged in June 2020 for the rapes of two women in 2003. After a three-year investigation leading up to his charge, he was convicted in May after a retrial.

He starred as Steven Hyde throughout That '70s Show's entire eight-season run. Some of Masterson's fellow co-stars even wrote character letters in support of him, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. However, once those were made public, they received a lot of backlash. While Kutcher and Kunis released an apology video, it just wasn't enough. Kutcher has since resigned from his chairman position at his anti-child abuse charity, with Kunis also leaving the organization.

It's unknown if That '70s Show will continue to air on Peacock and on TV, but there's nothing that indicates there are plans to remove it. Since Danny Masterson appeared in all 200 episodes of the sitcom, you can't just remove the episodes he's not in since he's in all of them. The actor was absent from the Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show, with the rest of the cast appearing in either guest or starring roles. Season 2 of That '90s Show is on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but after recent developments, it should be interesting to see who does or doesn't return among the main original cast.

That '70s Show ran on Fox for eight seasons and 200 episodes. It initially streamed on Netflix before leaving the streamer in 2020. It finally found a new home on Peacock in 2022. Even despite Peacock nabbing the rights, that didn't stop Netflix from producing the spinoff, which dropped at the beginning of the year. It's unknown if the sentencing or other factors will affect Season 2, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens when the show goes back into production.

Although That '70s Show is still streaming and airing, fans, of course, do not have to watch it if they don't want to. There are definitely plenty of other choices and many sitcoms to watch. Modern Family has even joined the TBS family. Though they might want to watch That '70s Show, just in case. You don't know how much longer it could be airing.