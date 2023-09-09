Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Break Silence on Danny Masterson Letters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have publicly apologized after letter they sent to the judge of Danny Masterson's rape trial before his sentencing. According to Variety, the couple posted a joint video to social media, sharing awareness of the impact the news of the letters has had and the way their content paints a guilty person on their way to prison.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher says in the video, noting that Masterson's family had reached out to his former co-stars to "represent the person that we knew for 25 years."

"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis adds. Kutcher then continues.

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," he says. "We would never want to do that, and we're sorry if that has taken place."

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis adds. The couple were only two of 50 people who wrote to the judge in support of Masterson after his conviction. Other That '70s Show cast who wrote include That '90s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. The two incidents that led to Masterson's conviction happened while he was at the height of his That '70s Show popularity.

In the letters, Kutcher and Kunis were pretty glowing about Masterson's "kind, courteous and hard working" qualities. "He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one," Kutcher wrote in his note.

"His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend," Kunis writes in hers, including that Masterson is an "amazing friend, confidant, and above all, an outstanding older brother figure."