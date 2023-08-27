'That '90s Show' Season 2 Officially Delayed

You're gonna have to wait a bit longer to see Point Place, Wisconsin, again. The last update we had for you was back in April, when we learned that Netflix had slated That '90s Show tapings from May to September. However, That '90s Show Season 2 is officially delayed due to the ongoing entertainment industry strikes in Hollywood.

The first That '90s Show Season 2 taping was slated for May 5, but on May 2, the Writer's Guild of America went on strike. The strike is still on, as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has yet to provide the guild with a fair deal. When the WGA strike started, production on the That '70s Show sequel show was halted, as shared in a notice on 1iota Productions' website.

"Production will resume after the WGA strike," the notice reads. "Future taping dates will be updated here once available."

Obviously, now the SAG-AFTRA strike also impedes the start of production on Season 2. At this point, it's hard to even imagine the cast being able to partially film Season 2 on any of the planned September dates (1, 15, 22 and 29). There's no word on when filming could be rescheduled, as everything depends on when AMPTP decides to compromise with the entertainment guilds.

Hopefully, the cast will still be able to make it back for the second season. The announced cast for Season 2 includes Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, it's more uncertain than ever if more That '70s Show cast members will be able to find time for the Netflix series post-strike. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Don Stark and Tommy Chong all made appearances in Season 1, but there is no telling what their personal slate of obligations will look like going forward. (Disgraced actor Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, will not appear, regardless. He is currently awaiting sentencing on multiple rape charges.)

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to FOX's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark. While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2.