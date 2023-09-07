Danny Masterson Rape Conviction Sentence Revealed

Earlier this year, Danny Masterson was convicted of rape in an L.A. court. Now, the actor's prison sentence for that conviction has been revealed. Variety reports that Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars. In June, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made of up seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week.

At the sentencing, the three victims spoke out, asking the judge to give Masterson life in prison for ruining their lives. Jane Doe 1 called The Ranch alum "a true coward and heartless monster." Jane Doe 2 spoke directly to Masterson from across the courtroom, saying, "I still have to contend with what you did to me that night... That takes a life's worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I'm okay, that rape comes back to me." Lastly, Jane Doe 3 shared with the judge that she's since been diagnosed with PTSD from her encounter with Masterson. Variety noted that Masterson, in turn, did not speak at his sentencing.

This story is developing...