'That '70s Show' Leaving Netflix in September

Netflix will no longer let subscribers reminisce about the '70s, because That '70s Show is leaving the streaming library later this month. According to the streamer's listing for the beloved sitcom, subscribers will only have until Monday, Sept. 7 to get any last binges in.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, and Danny Masterson, That '70s Show ran on Fox from 1998 until 2006, eventually finding a home on Netflix. In 2019, reports had surfaced that the series could eventually be pulled from the platform, with Deadline having reported that its fate was in limbo due to the fact that t the series was in the final year of its deal with Netflix. Jim Kraus, President of Carsey-Werner TV Distribution, however, confirmed that discussions were in progress regarding a renewal of the deal.

"Because Netflix is the incumbent for That '70s Show, we will give them plenty of opportunity to renew it," Kraus said. "I think they would like to keep the show, but there are at least 3-4 other places interested. With all the interest that has been expressed, if we cannot come to an agreement with Netflix, we will move on."

That '70s Show's departure has taken fans of the series by surprise. When Netflix in late August unveiled its full list of titles set to depart the library in September, the series was not included. In fact, fans were completely unaware that its departure was so imminent until some Netflix subscribers noticed an "available until" tag on the series' landing page that listed its departure as Sept. 7.