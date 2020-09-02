'That '70s Show' Leaving Netflix in September
Netflix will no longer let subscribers reminisce about the '70s, because That '70s Show is leaving the streaming library later this month. According to the streamer's listing for the beloved sitcom, subscribers will only have until Monday, Sept. 7 to get any last binges in.
Starring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, and Danny Masterson, That '70s Show ran on Fox from 1998 until 2006, eventually finding a home on Netflix. In 2019, reports had surfaced that the series could eventually be pulled from the platform, with Deadline having reported that its fate was in limbo due to the fact that t the series was in the final year of its deal with Netflix. Jim Kraus, President of Carsey-Werner TV Distribution, however, confirmed that discussions were in progress regarding a renewal of the deal.
"Because Netflix is the incumbent for That '70s Show, we will give them plenty of opportunity to renew it," Kraus said. "I think they would like to keep the show, but there are at least 3-4 other places interested. With all the interest that has been expressed, if we cannot come to an agreement with Netflix, we will move on."
That '70s Show's departure has taken fans of the series by surprise. When Netflix in late August unveiled its full list of titles set to depart the library in September, the series was not included. In fact, fans were completely unaware that its departure was so imminent until some Netflix subscribers noticed an "available until" tag on the series' landing page that listed its departure as Sept. 7.
netflix is removing that '70s show next week pic.twitter.com/Zj1mDjIJFq— out of context that '70s show (@that70scontext) September 1, 2020
prevnext
um. i'm genuinely stressed about netflix taking off that 70s show?? this sounds dramatic but it's my biggest comfort show and i've rewatched it over and over and over for four years straight??? i honestly dont know what i'm going to do when it's gone :(— floyd ☾ (@MOONDAlSY) September 1, 2020
BOTH THAT 70S SHOW AND PARKS AND REC ARE GETTING TAKEN OFF OF NETFLIX?!???! I’M READY TO LEAVE EARTH pic.twitter.com/K7p7CLQdme— anie | JUSTICE FOR JACOB BLAKE (@that70ssimp) September 1, 2020
prevnext
not that 70s show leaving netflix :( they deserve better pic.twitter.com/IsifYsfOZJ— nidhi (@7OSFREDDlE) September 2, 2020
WHAT DO YOU MEAN NETFLIX IS REMOVING THAT 70s SHOW pic.twitter.com/AlUhinL8nK— . (@layIas) September 1, 2020
prevnext
not that 70s show leaving netflix september 7th......this month is already garbage— ashlee (@STlCKYSWEET) September 2, 2020
Aight whoever decided it was a good idea to take that 70s show off of Netflix is about to catch some hands— Mitchell Lakey (Lake-E)🥁🎸🪕 (@yaboimitch55) September 2, 2020
prevnext
NETFLIX IS TAKING OFF THAT 70S SHOW IN A WEEK IM CRYING NOT MY COMFORT SHOW— sophie 🏳️🌈🇻🇪 (@soph_kup) September 1, 2020
ARE THEY REALLY GETTING RID OF THAT 70S SHOW ON NETFLIX I WILL LITERALLY CANCEL MY SUBSCRIPTION IM SO UPSET— netflix keep that 70s show please (@vicwyllie) September 2, 2020
prevnext
WHO THOUGHT IT WAS A GOOD IDEA TO REMOVE THAT 70S SHOW FROM NETFLIX :(— Haley Struthers (@struthers_haley) September 2, 2020
Where can I stream ‘That ‘70s Show’ after it leaves Netflix?
At this time, it appears that once That '70s Show leaves Netflix, streaming it will be much harder. Currently, the series is not available on any other streaming platform. It is, however, available for purchase on the likes of Amazon Prime, where Season 1 would set you back $30.99. It is not yet known if the series will be added to a different streaming library in the future.prevnext
What other titles are leaving Netflix soon?0comments
Unfortunately, That '70s Show is far from the only fan-favorite series about to leave Netflix. After already suffering the loss of Friends, which is now thankfully available for streaming on competing streamer HBO Max, Netflix's list of titles coming to and leave the library in September confirmed that the CBS sci-fi crime drama Person of Interest would be exiting on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Fans have also noticed another series set to leave. Although Netflix has not yet confirmed it, the title card for Parks and Recreation on the platform lists an expiration date of Thursday, Oct. 1. It is expected that Parks and Rec will be available for streaming on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock sometime shortly after its departure from Netflix.prev