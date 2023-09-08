Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Wrote Letters of Support for Danny Masterson Ahead of His Sentencing

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reportedly wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson, ahead of his sentencing. On Thursday, the That '70s Show actor was given 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape earlier this summer. Now, Hello Magazine reports that, before the final hearing, Kutcher and Kunis — his That '70s Show co-stars who are now married — wrote letters to the judge.

The outlet reports that, while the full details are currently unknown, Kutcher is said to have referred to Masterson as a "role model," with Kunis commenting on his "exceptional character." This is not the first time that Kutcher has spoken out about Masterson's case, as back in February of this year, the actor told Esquire, "I don't want him [Masterson] to elude the law, but I wish for the truth to show he's innocent." He then added, "I can't know... I'm not the judge, the jury, the DA, the victim, or the accused. I'm in no position to comment. I genuinely don't know."

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. Per a report from Variety, Judge Olmedo advised the parties involved that the jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict after nearly two weeks of deliberation. She read a note from the jurors that stated: "We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change." During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week.

The actor is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The star defended himself in a public statement, saying that he was unhappy with the streaming service's decision, and denying the claims he faced. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," he said. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."