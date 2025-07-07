Roxy Sternberg Reacts to Death of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Co-Star Julian McMahon

Fans all over the globe were devastated when character actor Julian McMahon passed away on July 4.

The actor passed away from cancer. His diagnosis was not known to the public until his death.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” his wife Kelly McMahon wrote in a statement. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

McMahon starred in the FBI franchise from 2019 onward, including appearances in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

His FBI: Most Wanted co-star Roxy Sternberg paid tribute to him via a Facebook post.

“Dear Julian, Having the pleasure of working with you for over 3 years has been one of the highlights in my career. You were so generous through and through, in your work, in your heart and in your soul,” she wrote. “You were a great friend, leader.. and beyond that- family and a mentor. You would always check in- throughout my pregnancy and just in general.. making sure I was ok, making sure none of it was ‘too much’ and just wanting to make it easier for us all.”

She continued the post by praising his work ethic and how “effortlessly brilliant” he was on set.

“You were FULL of humour and charisma, you were cheeky and you had you had the biggest zest for life…it was infectious!,” she wrote. “You don’t leave this world quietly. You leave behind a hefty void, unable to be filled. Thinking of your beautiful family. Thank you for everything J!”