'Modern Family' Is Now Airing Reruns on Another Major Cable Channel

The Pritchett and Dunphy families are coming back, at least when it comes to a new deal for reruns. Variety reports that TBS will start showing a three-hour block of Modern Family beginning Monday, Sept. 25. The long-running ABC sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons, will air reruns on weekdays from 12:30 p.m. ET to 3:30 p.m. ET. The reasoning is in an effort to "reinforce its comedy leanings" on the cable network.

In a statement, Julie Taylor, chief of content, strategy, and insights for Warner Bros. Discovery's US Networks Group, said that their "audience continually seeks out popular comedies like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Modern Family, so now that we have all three of these iconic series on TBS, we can build an even bigger, more engaged audience. We have the best in class content that drives an audience from daytime through primetime, and we do that by leveraging our fans' affinity for comedies and by creating a daily destination."

While Modern Family has found a new home on TBS, the series will continue to run on its other platforms. Since NBCUniversal's cable networks, plus Peacock and Hulu, have rights to run the ABC sitcom, it will stay put. This just means that there are even more ways to watch Modern Family, which isn't a bad thing. Even though the series came to an end in 2021, fans old and new are other discovering it or rediscovering it. Modern Family coming to TBS could even bring in even more new fans.

TBS is no stranger to acquired content. The network used to be the syndicated home to other live-action programs like The Brady Bunch, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dawson's Creek, Full House, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Home Improvement, New Girl, Saved By the Bell, and plenty more. Modern Family is in some good company. If anyone is going to help relaunch TBS' comedy slate, it will be the Pritchett-Dunphy family.

Even though fans can stream the full series on Peacock and Hulu, watching it on TV just feels different. Make sure to tune in on Monday, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET on TBS to watch Modern Family from the beginning. See all of the chaos and family moments with the Pritchett-Dunphy members. There's a lot of them, but it's what makes Modern Family such a good series, on top of the incredible chemistry the ensemble cast has.