Danny Masterson's Rape Charges Have Fans and Critics Sounding Off
Former The Ranch actor Danny Masterson has been formally charged with sexual assault, and the news has both fans and critics sounding off. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney website, the actor "has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003."
The press release added that all of "the alleged crimes occurred" at Masterson's home, and that if his is convicted, he "faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison." Allegations of sexual assault emerged against Masterson many years ago, but after a police investigation he was not charged. The allegations arose again while he was starring on The Ranch, leading Netflix to fire him. Now that he has been official charged, many have strong opinions and they are sharing them online. Scroll down to read some reactions to the news about Masterson;s sexual assault charges.
I hope his victims receive justice. A long time coming.— mdrizzle34 (@mdrizzle34) June 17, 2020
I was literally just watching ‘The Ranch’ & wondered what happened to him... glad justice is about to be served.— RideThatBlueWave (@RideThatBlueWa1) June 17, 2020
I don't believe he did it.
I'm getting tired of women getting men in trouble.— Ryan Mondoley (@justryanherenow) June 17, 2020
Finally! I'm glad these women are getting justice!— Alycia (@Aly_D7o9) June 17, 2020
Backlogged rape kits, for starters.— John’s Staying At Home 🌹 (@jjjetplane) June 17, 2020
Guarantee he didn’t do it— MR. STONKS (@TiltedOptionz) June 17, 2020
Good, long overdue.— Premium Steve (@Premium_Steve) June 17, 2020
he denied it in 2017- but reading reports and and seeing the lawsuits- it apeears he made sure the Church of Scientology lawyers did what they do best: stalked and intimidated the victims.— Jҽɳ (@__69th) June 17, 2020
The article says there’s two more the DA declined to prosecute because of lack of evidence or statue of limitations... I’m sure there’s more— Amanda 🌹🏴🦺✊🏿♻️🏳️🌈🗽 (@maymayhem88) June 17, 2020
Good, it's about damn time. The Church of Scientology has been covering for him for years!— lauren girard (@laureniscooking) June 17, 2020
Have been waiting for this for years— Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) June 17, 2020
Nonsense.. where have they been since almost 20 years😆😆😆..— Princess Emmy (@PrincessAmywal) June 17, 2020
We have been waiting for this for a long long time. Finally!— m (@houseofnope) June 17, 2020
I am beyond thrilled with this development.— Devon Garrison (@tresmama) June 17, 2020