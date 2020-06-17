Danny Masterson's Rape Charges Have Fans and Critics Sounding Off

Former The Ranch actor Danny Masterson has been formally charged with sexual assault, and the news has both fans and critics sounding off. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney website, the actor "has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003."

The press release added that all of "the alleged crimes occurred" at Masterson's home, and that if his is convicted, he "faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison." Allegations of sexual assault emerged against Masterson many years ago, but after a police investigation he was not charged. The allegations arose again while he was starring on The Ranch, leading Netflix to fire him. Now that he has been official charged, many have strong opinions and they are sharing them online. Scroll down to read some reactions to the news about Masterson;s sexual assault charges.