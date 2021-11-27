‘SNL’ Not New Tonight, NBC Re-Airing Kim Kardashian Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is on NBC tonight as always, but it won’t be a new episode. Luckily for the SNL cast and crew, they had the week off to spend time with their families for the Thanksgiving holiday. That means NBC will just air a rerun tonight as opposed to a new installment. If SNL fans are hungry for a new episode, will have to wait for the Dec. 11 episode, which will feature Billie Eilish as both the host and musical guest.

In the meantime, fans will get to watch one of the season’s earlier highlights. NBC will re-broadcast the Oct. 9 episode, which soon turned into one of the buzziest in recent memory. Kim Kardashian hosted, and Halsey performed “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” and “Darling” (with Lindsey Buckingham) from her new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Kardashian drew controversy ahead of the episode, with many criticizing NBC for booking the 41-year-old SKIMS entrepreneur as the host. She ended up fairing alright during the show itself, poking fun of her personal life and family in a series of silly sketches. However, the real buzz was stirred up a few weeks later.

After appearing together in an NSFW Aladdin parody that included lots of penis jokes, Kardashian and SNL cast member Pete Davidson seemingly hit it off. The pair were spotted hanging out with a group of friends not long after and held hands on an amusement park ride. Rumors of restaurant dates and hotel rendezvouses followed.

After setting the internet ablaze, the duo spent Davidson’s birthday together (alongside Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner and Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav). Page Six then claimed they were officially dating, making the King of Staten Island actor and the KUWTK personality the hottest couple in Hollywood.

“They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps,” the publication’s source said. “They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other – still figuring it out.” Fans will get to see how this romance started by tuning in to NBC at 11:30 ET tonight.