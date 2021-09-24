Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Called out for Allegedly Copying Their Skims Photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox’s steamy new campaign for Kardashian’s older sister Kim’s shapewear line Skims is getting a lot of attention. The two posed in a series of sexy portraits together sporting Skims newest releases. There were several props, including apples, cherries, and even a topless shoot with the two covering themselves with their hands. But the two new BFF’s are being accused of stealing the concept of the shoot from a fellow influencer.

Kristen Noel Crawley, a former friend of Kim’s, blasted the Poosh owner on her Instagram story. She accuses Kourtney and Fox of copying the cherries idea from a shoot featuring Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele and model Tanaya Henry. “Black women are always the blueprint,” she captioned the story. “And don’t you forget it.” She also tagged Michele and Henry. The story was later deleted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michele followed suit, re-sharing the image to her own story. Crawley was featured in a 2019 campaign for Skims. She is the founder of the KNC Beauty brand. Her husband is the fashion designer, Don. C. Daily Mail reports that speculation of a fallout between Crawley and Kim began last year when fans noticed Crawley was no longer following the KKW Beauty owner. Don was also close to Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West at one point. It’s unclear what caused the rift between Don and West.

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been accused of cultural appropriation. Aside from their presumed enhanced physical appearance, which many believe is their attempt to resemble the features of Black women, they have been accused by multiple small business owners of stealing their ideas or not giving proper credit to other cultures.

In 2019, Kim was forced to change the original name for Skims. She originally called the shapewear line Kimono. Kim was blasted by many for using a term for a brand that is unrelated to the Japanese traditional piece of clothing. A Kimono is a traditional Japanese garment and widely considered the national dress of Japan