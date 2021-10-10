‘SNL’: Fleetwood Mac Legend Joins Halsey for Surprise Collaboration

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live may have been largely focused on Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut, but musical guest Halsey also brought down the house. The singer even got some help from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, who played the guitar during her performance of “Darling.” Earlier in the episode, Halsey performed another song, “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” from their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey donned some lavish attire for the performance, as she wore a black dress and a matching top hat with a veil. Buckingham kept things on the simpler side, wearing a navy shirt, leather jacket, and jeans. The “Him & I” singer’s latest appearance on SNL marked their second time as a musical guest on the NBC sketch series. Back in early 2019, they served as both the host and a musical guest, performing both “Without Me” and “Eastside.” Ahead of their time on the program’s latest episode, they did joke that they “might skip” the show in order to play with their newborn son, Ender, as PEOPLE noted.

https://youtu.be/H099BjA6FKk

Halsey welcomed her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin in July of this year. The singer announced the birth by posting photos of baby Ender on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” Since giving birth, Halsey has been pretty open about what life has been like as a new mom. In September, they spoke with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 and explained why they felt it was the right time to welcome a baby.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey said. Although the pregnancy was planned, she did say that she was questioned about having a baby in the midst of her singing career. They continued, “I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’” The criticism isn’t going to get her down though, as she added, “So f- ’em and I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me.”