Pete Davidson Celebrates Birthday With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have yet to officially confirm their relationship, but fuel has been added to the gossip fire in an extremely unlikely way. Reality TV star Flavor Flav posted on his Instagram on Wednesday that he celebrated Davidson’s 28th birthday alongside Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. “Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz [Kim Kardashian] and [Kris Jenner],” Flav wrote. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” Flav was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery on Oct. 5, so this feels like an odd move from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

TMZ reported that the Davidson and Kardashian enjoyed another night out together on Nov. 7. The publication also shared that their relationship is heating up now, as this is reportedly “more than a weeklong fling.”

During Kardashian’s trip to New York City, she has hung out with Davidson a number of times. On Wednesday night, they were both spotted at Zero Bond, which is an exclusive club in the Big Apple. Davidson and Kardashian arrived at the location separately and joined a group of friends for a meal. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star called Zero Bond ahead of their outing to share his credit card information for the tab. This marked the pair’s second dinner date in a row, as they also enjoyed a meal at a restaurant in Staten Island.

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly dined at Campania in Staten Island on a previous occasion. This time around, the pair went solo for their date. They reportedly entered through the back door in order to keep a low profile. Their Staten Island excursion came shortly after the two were seen holding hands while at an amusement park. The reality TV star and the comedian went to Knott’s Berry Farm recently alongside their friends, Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s new fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other via a mutual connection to Machine Gun Kelly.

While on a rollercoaster at the amusement park, Kardashian and Davidson held hands as they experienced the thrilling ride. This outing led some to question whether there was something more going on between the pair. However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that they are “just friends.” They added, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.” While a romance was initially denied, it feels like only a matter of time at this point.