‘SNL’ Fans Vow to Skip Kim Kardashian Episode

Kim Kardashian is set to host the Oct. 9th episode of Saturday Night Live, and the reality star is confident in her abilities to entertain the crowd. In the promo for the latest episode, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is asked by Cecily Strong if she’s nervous about taking over the 30 Rock stage. “Why? I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” Kardashian responded. “Memorize lines?” Musical guest Halsey reminded her, “No, there are cue cards.” Kardashian then asked, “Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” to which Strong assured her, “No, absolutely not.” Kardashian joked in conclusion, “This is so easy.”

While Kardashian is ready to go, many SNL fans are less than thrilled that the reality star is hosting the comedy show. Twitter was filled with people expressing their displeasure over her presence. While fans were excited by the prospect of Halsey’s performance, many believe that Kardashian isn’t the right choice.

Kardashian’s Involvement

“I have less than no interest in anything KK’s involved with,” wrote one fan.

Has SNL ever had a less-qualified, less-talented host than Kim Kardashian? — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 9, 2021

Will She Pull It Off?

“Get ready for the lowest ratings in SNL history in 3……2……” one fan tweeted. However, one pointed out that some might tune In out of curiosity. “I feel like people will tune in to see if she can pull it off or not,” one Twitter user replied.

Kim Kardashian is on SNL, tonight. pic.twitter.com/YLSty1JyTX — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) October 9, 2021

Uncomfortable

“Even the promo is uncomfortable to watch. Was this really the best take you had to use???” one fan pointed out on Twitter.

Skipping The Episode

Other SNL fans made it clear that they would be skipping this week’s episode due to Kardashian’s involvement. “Thanks for the heads up.I definitely won’t be watching,” one viewer tweeted.

Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL tonight. pic.twitter.com/wEuORByA0y — Dave Matt (@davematt88) October 9, 2021

Lots of Opinions

Twitter is rife with opinions about Kardashian, but most people seem annoyed at her taking on the hosting gig. “Thanks for the reminder but I’ll be busy washing my hair,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Not Tuning In

Only gonna watch the kim kardashian snl episode cause i love and support snl — Aaron Dilyard (@AaronDilyard) October 9, 2021

“I won’t be watching SNL tonight. Kim Kardashian doesn’t deserve a second of my time,” one fan said succinctly.