Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Had Hotel Rendezvous, Report Claims

Saturday night’s celebrity news cycle was all about a particular photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. After being seen at Knott’s Berry Farm together — along with Kim’s sister Kourtney, soon-to-be brother-in-law Travis Barker and mutual friends — a photo came out of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Saturday Nigth Live comedian holding hands on one of the rides. Apparent sources near both parties wasted no time getting statements out, claiming that the pair are just friends. However, Gawker disagrees.

The publication ran a report on Saturday night with a more blunt headline: “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Doing It.” In this brief write-up, Gawker alleges that the pair had some sort of rendezvous on Oct. 28, sleeping over at an unnamed Los Angeles hotel. The outlet reports,”Gawker can exclusively confirm via our own ‘insider’ that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, spent the night together at a Los Angeles hotel on October 28. Do we need to say it? They were not having a Gilmore Girls marathon.”

While tantalizing, this alleged moment contradicts reporting done by TMZ and PEOPLE. TMZ reports, “There’s no PDA or anything here, and that’s for a reason — sources with direct knowledge tell us Kim and Pete are NOT dating, they’re simply friends … and have been for a while, well before her SNL appearance. Everyone, we’re told, was invited by Kourt and Trav.” PEOPLE’s source said: “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

So what’s the real deal between 41-year-old Kardashian and 27-year-old Davidson? Only time will tell. Maybe they are just friends, maybe they’re a casual fling, or maybe they’re official but aren’t ready to go public. After all, Kardashian is in the process of divorcing Kanye West. A new relationship would create a media frenzy and could make that more complicated. Plus, Kardashian has four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago 3, and Psalm, 2 —and she might not be eager for her romantic life to be stirred up publicly yet for their sake.

The stars’ representatives have yet to comment on these sightings and reports. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on the Kardashians, the SNL cast and any and all possible relationships that could make those worlds collide.