‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Roasts Kanye West and Her Siblings in Opening Monologue

Kim Kardashian made it clear she had a sense of humor about herself on SNL last night. Right out of the gate, the SKIMS entrepreneur cracked a few jokes about her famous family (and herself) during the opening monologue. In the monologue, the KUTWK star, who was making her Saturday Night Live debut, wasted no time making fun of herself and her family. She kicked things off by acknowledging the confusion around her hosting gig, noting, “I’m surprised to see me here, too.”

While rocking a hot pink ensemble, also noted her late dad Robert Kardashian’s problematic work defending O.J Simpson, her sisters’ plastic surgeries, and her mom Kris Jenner’s marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. She also roasted her ex-husband Kanye West. She first complimented him and called him the greatest rapper ever. She then explained their divorce, saying, “It came down to one thing: his personality.”

Kardashian was spotted earlier that day sparking rumors of her rekindled romance with West as they were seen in photographs leaving the Ritz-Carlton together, prior to the show. Kim sported a full Balenciaga outfit, wearing a bright pink coat and matching gloves. She accessorized the outfit with a silver Balenciaga hourglass bag that retails for almost $2,400 as well as some sparkly booties. Kanye was seen following right behind her in a full black ensemble. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner are also visiting NYC in full support of her during her first time hosting the sketch comedy show, reports Yahoo! News.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband in February after six years of marriage. Though they’ve been seen publicly (with and without their kids) on a couple of occasions –– including a showing of support at the artist’s Donda listening party in Mercedes Benz Stadium where she recreated a wedding scene with him. Sources tell PEOPLE that the Yeezy designer was spending time with her to offer some helpful tips and advice prior to her performance. “She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience,” the insider shared. “She’s both nervous and thrilled,” the source added. “It’s a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously.”