Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Seen Holding Hands, Raising Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian’s recent excursion to Knott’s Scary Farm (a.k.a. Knott’s Berry Farm) has some raising their eyebrows for one very particular reason. Kardashian was seen on a rollercoaster at the theme park and held hands with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson on the ride. While a source told PEOPLE that the two are “just friends,” the moment still has fans talking.

Kardashian and Davidson were spotted on several rides with their friends. Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé Travis Barker, were also in attendance for the outing. Barker and Davidson reportedly know each other via their mutual connection to Machine Gun Kelly. Since Kardashian and Davidson were seen holding hands on one of the rides at Knott’s Scary Farm, some fans questioned whether there was something more going on between the pair. However, a source said, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Even though the source stressed that Kardashian and Davidson are simply friends, that didn’t prevent Twitter users from weighing in on their theme park outing. Read on to see what everyone’s saying about the pair’s hand-holding adventure.

Interesting

Now THIS is camp https://t.co/ht3tiXU56u — Chekhov's Period (@MelOrWhatever) October 31, 2021

Many fans were surprised to see Kardashian and Davidson getting so close. But, it’s possible that the two formed a friendship when Kardashian recently hosted .

Another Rumor…

Babe wake up, the new Pete Davidson relationship rumor just dropped https://t.co/POZQ9V3QUw — ⋆✺ mary tales ✺⋆ (@muppetfellow) October 31, 2021

As this user noted, this is the latest Davidson rumor to take over the internet. Once again, it has been reported that the SNL star and Kardashian are just friends.

Getting Wild

https://twitter.com/TCEL_Danzter/status/1454714509801754626

Another user pointed out that this was a simple case of a male and female friend holding hands at an amusement park. Talk about a wild situation!

Wait a Minute

https://twitter.com/LogicalWARREN/status/1454716067536900097

The possibility that Kardashian and Davidson are an item is too much for some to handle. For them, it’s almost like the world is in another dimension.

Seriously?

pls why is everyone speculating dating do people just not hold hands with friends im ????? https://t.co/fbiLDuAOoW — bella (@cribibble) October 31, 2021

Yet another individual was surprised by the fact that many are speculating that there’s something more between Kardashian and Davidson. After all, they were only seen holding hands on a rollercoaster.

Woah

Wtf crazy anything is possible lol https://t.co/UJIwrcLIHi — Brian Lopez (@Scherbatskee) October 31, 2021

Some people are going wild over the mere thought that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating. As one person even put it, “and on todays episode of things i didn’t see coming.”

Here For It

Kardashian and Davidson are reportedly just friends, but some fans would still be here for their coupling nonetheless. If they were to actually date, that might just break the internet.