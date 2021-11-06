Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Romance Is Heating Up

While they haven’t confirmed a romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are continuing to get to know each other. TMZ reported that the two celebrities enjoyed another night out together. The publication also shared that their relationship is heating up now, as this is reportedly “more than a weeklong fling.”

During Kardashian’s trip to New York City, she has hung out with Davidson a number of times. On Wednesday night, they were both spotted at Zero Bond, which is an exclusive club in the Big Apple. Davidson and Kardashian arrived at the location separately and joined a group of friends for a meal. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star called Zero Bond ahead of their outing to share his credit card information for the tab. This marked the pair’s second dinner date in a row, as they also enjoyed a meal at a restaurant in Staten Island.

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly dined at Campania in Staten Island on Tuesday. This time around, the pair went solo for their date. They reportedly entered through the back door in order to keep a low profile. Their Staten Island excursion came shortly after the two were seen holding hands while at an amusement park. The reality TV star and the comedian went to Knott’s Berry Farm recently alongside their friends, Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s new fiancé Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other via a mutual connection to Machine Gun Kelly.

While on a rollercoaster at the amusement park, Kardashian and Davidson held hands as they experienced the thrilling ride. This outing led some to question whether there was something more going on between the pair. However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that they are “just friends.” They added, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

Considering that Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted together on more than a few occasions recently, it will be interesting to see whether they do take the next step in their relationship. In the midst of these romance rumors, Kardashian is in the middle of a divorce from Kanye West. She and her estranged husband share four children together — North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm. While Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, they have maintained a close relationship ever since.