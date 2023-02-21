Season Three of 'Ted Lasso' Finally Has a Release Date: Here's How to Watch
After multiple delays, fans can finally believe: the third season of Ted Lasso is on its way to our TVs. Apple TV+ announced that its top show's third season will premiere on the streaming platform in mid-March. If you need to rewatch the first two seasons or want to watch this acclaimed series for the first time, we'll tell you how -- just in time for you to watch season three with the rest of the world.
Sign up for Apple TV+, $7 a month after a free seven-day trial$7 a month after a free trial at Apple TV+
The hit series about an American football coach coming to the United Kingdom to work with a
soccer football team is considered a wholesome show, and it's won both Emmy awards and Golden Globe awards. Starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, the show has been stirring up rumors that the third season might be its last, so you definitely don't want to miss it.
Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15. The show airs exclusively on Apple TV+, so you need to have the Apple TV+ app in order to watch it. Luckily, right now, it's only $7 a month.
Get Apple TV+ and watch 'Ted Lasso' when it premieres
Catch up with Roy Kent, Keeley Jones, Jamie Tartt, Rebecca Welton and more of our favorite Ted Lasso characters by signing up for Apple TV+ now, if you don't already have it. Season three of Ted Lasso is going to premiere on March 15, so hurry.
Get Apple TV+ today for only $7 a month after a free seven-day trialSign up for Apple TV+ for $7 a month
