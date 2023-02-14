'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer, Premiere Date Released





Ted Lasso Season 3 has a premiere date. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced that the third season of the popular series will premiere on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly every Wednesday. The streaming service also released a teaser trailer to show fans what to expect from the new season, which will have 12 episodes.

In Season 3 of Ted Lasso, "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," the official synopsis states. "In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Season 3 comes after the second season received multiple accolades, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). And as fans are excited about the news of the season being released next month, they are also wondering if this will be the last.

"When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons," Ted Lasso showrunner and executive producer Bill Lawrence told Deadline in 2021. "And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that."

Goldstein also hinted that the third season will likely be the final one for the series. We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," he told the Sunday Times last year. "Spoiler alert: everyone dies." Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020. It was renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 a few months later.