Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Accusations Against William in 'Spare': How to Pre-Order His Tell-All Book

(Photo: Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The allegations made in the highly anticipated upcoming Prince Harry memoir, Spare, are truly stunning. A leaked excerpt reveals that Harry's older brother Prince William physically attacked him in 2019 after they got into an argument over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry makes plenty more allegations against members of the royal family in Spare. He blames William and Duchess Catherine for encouraging him to wear the infamous Nazi costume he wore to a party in 2005. Harry also disclosed that he and William asked their father, King Charles III, not to marry Camilla.

Harry announced the release of Spare in July 2021. There are sure to be many more bombshells, some of which were publicized by their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The rest of the royal family has been quiet as they anticipate the official release of the book on Jan. 10, 2023.

The book recounts the events since he married Meghan Markle in 2018, while touching on his life since the passing of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. He tells what it's like to be the "spare," a reference to a comment he alleges Charles made at his birth about how Diana had given him "an heir and a spare."

Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, writes: "With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Spare is available on Kindle, Audible, as an audio CD, as a paperback in large print, and in hardcover.

