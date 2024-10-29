Everything Coming to Max in November 2024

Max will celebrate the season of giving with a long list of new TV series and movies arriving next month. Although November is still a few days away and the streamer is still busy stocking titles from the October 2024 lineup, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service has already unveiled the full list of titles streaming in November 2024.

Headlining Max’s November additions will be the six-episode HBO drama Dune: Prophecy. Starring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, and inspired by Brian Herbert’s book Sisterhood of Dune, the highly-anticipated series “in the same universe” as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. The series will be one of several originals hitting the platform next month, with others including the Max original rom-com Sweethearts and Season 3 of the Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls also streaming.

November will also bring plenty of holiday titles to the Max platform, with beloved classics like A Christmas Carol (1938), A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), and The Polar Express (2004) set to be added alongside holiday baking content from Food Network like Holiday Wars and Christmas Cookie Challenge

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

Nov. 1

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story (1983)

Another Earth (2011)

Big Miracle (2012)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Elf (2003)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Janet Planet (2023) (A24)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Extra Man (2010)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hangover (2009)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Polar Express (2004)

Unforgiven (1992)

Unstoppable (2010)

Nov. 2

Cleats & Convos, Episode 104

Nov. 3

Before They Kill Again, Season 1 (ID)

Invincible Fight Girl, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Nov. 4

Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Nov. 5

Game Changers, Season 1 (Discovery)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Nov. 6

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 201 – 204

Feuds Turned Fatal, Season 1 (ID)

Nov. 7

Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro – O Rei Da Jogada) (Max Original)

Nov. 8

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Nov. 9

Cleats & Convos, Episode 106

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nov. 10

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

Nov. 11

Bellator: Fight Week Paris, Season 7

Nov. 12

Christina in the Country, Season 2 (HGTV)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Operation Undercover, Season 1 (ID)

TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture, Season 1 (CNN Original Series)

Nov. 13

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (Food Network) (following linear debut)

Call Me Ted

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 1 (HGTV)

Nov. 14

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log

Calcifer Yule Log

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (CNN Films)

Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 1 (Food Network)

Lost Monster Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 Christmas Special (Max Original)

Nov. 15

Casi el Paraíso (2024)

The Last Woodsmen, Season 1 (Discovery)

Nov. 16

Cleats & Convos, Episode 107

Nov. 17

Dune: Prophecy, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dynasties II, Season 1 (discovery+)

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Nov. 18

Watchmen: Chapter I (2024)

Nov. 19

Night Is Not Eternal (HBO Original)

Nov. 20

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Episode 205

Surveilled (HBO Original)

Nov. 21

Human vs. Hamster (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 4 (Discovery)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 (Max Original)

Nov. 25

Get Millie Black (HBO Original)

Nov. 26

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

Chopped: Volume 3, Season 59 (Food Network)

Nov. 27

Barnwood Builders, Season 19 (Magnolia Network)

Good Bones, Season 9 (HGTV)

Nov. 28

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 11 (Discovery)

Second Chance Stage (Max Original series by Magnolia Network)

Sweethearts (2024) (Max Original)

Nov. 29

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (HBO Original

Nov. 30

Cleats & Convos, Episode 108