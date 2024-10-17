‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Shrinking for a third season. Series co-creator Brett Goldstein and star Jason Segel announced the good news on Thursday at New York Comic Con, according to a report by TVLine. This comes just one day after Shrinking Season 2 premiered.

Shrinking got NYCC started with a cathartic appointment featuring Goldstein, Segel and co-stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. The series follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who is grieving the recent death of his wife. In an attempt to cope better, Jimmy begins to tell his clients exactly what he thinks with no professional filter, with mixed results. His colleague and mentor, Paul, is played by Harrison Ford.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series was co-created by Segel, writer Bill Lawrence and Goldstein, who is best known for playing Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. Lawrence was not at NYCC for the big announcement, but he also gave a statement saying: “I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material. I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

Apple TV+’s head of programming Matt Cherniss chimed in as well, saying: “It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill [Lawrence], Brett [Goldstein] and Jason [Segel] have created in Shrinking. We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”

Other cast members include Heidi Gardner as Jimmy’s patient Grace, Lilan Bowden as Jimmy’s late wife and Wendie Malick as Paul’s doctor, Julie Baram. Guest stars have included Damon Wayans Jr., Neil Flynn and even Goldstein himself. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, while Season 2 is expected to have 12 episodes, concluding on Christmas Day 2024.

Shrinking Season 2 premiered with two episodes this week, and will now air on Wednesday’s for the rest of the season. Season 3 has been ordered, but it’s unclear when it will begin filming or when it may premiere. Previous episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.