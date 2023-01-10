Watch Jen Shah's Prison Drama Unfold on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City': How to Watch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has had an eventful start to the new year: She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after she pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to telemarketing fraud in July 2022. Shah originally entered a plea of not guilty but later changed it, stating that she wanted to "pay her debt to society."

Stream 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' on Peacock Premium, $5 per month

The telemarketing scheme sold bogus "business services" targeted at elderly Americans, and defrauded thousands of investors out of their money. The drama surrounding the case has been a major plot point in RHOSLC, and Shah has continued to film during the entire legal saga. If you want to catch up with Shah and all of the other housewives, the third season is airing now on Peacock.

Shah isn't the only one from the Real Housewives family to receive a prison sentence. Teresa GIudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey spent nearly a year in jail in 2015 over bankruptcy fraud charges.

How to watch 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

(Photo: BRAVO)

Other than Shah, cast members include Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose, with occasional appearances from their friends Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete. Season three is shaping up to have some pretty explosive moments, like the mystery of Gay's black eye, wild trips to Arizona and San Diego, Marks' husband getting laid off, and more.

It's unlikely that Shah will be able to film the show from behind bars, so she might just be the next big RHOSLC star to leave the show, at least temporarily.

If you've never watched RHOSLC before, now has never been a better time to start. Luckily, you can stream all past episodes of the show on Peacock.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

How else can you watch 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'?

Can't wait to watch more RHOSLC? We've got your back. You can watch the next episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when it airs on Bravo on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

If you don't already have a cable TV provider, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch Bravo reality TV shows live is via SlingTV. The service offers more than 40 cable TV channels, including Bravo, for $40 per month. SlingTV includes 50 hours of free DVR storage so you can set it to record RHOSLC every week.

