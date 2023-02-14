Incredible Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-order Deal: Last Chance to Save up to $1,430

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart is offering a preorder deal on a qualifying purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series phones with massive savings of up to $1,430. Hurry, because the preorder deal only lasts through this Thursday, Feb. 16.

Top products in this article:

The Galaxy S23's 50MP high-resolution camera offers a nightography feature, or the ability to shoot photos and cameras in night mode. The phone itself has Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, which makes it good for general use and for mobile gaming. You also get long battery life and an adaptive screen display for watching comfortably in low light and sunny conditions.

Walmart is offering deals for both AT&T and Verizon customers. You can get a free upgrade from 256GB of storage to 512GB of storage. If you use AT&T, you can save up to $1,000 more with a qualifying trade-in and mobile plan. And finally, if you prefer a prepaid smartphone, Walmart is offering six months of free service on its Straight Talk and Total by Verizon plans. After that, it's $45 a month on the Straight Talk plan and $50 a month on the Total by Verizon plan. Read the terms and conditions to learn more.

Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series phone now

Walmart's preorder deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones last until Feb. 16. In order to unlock up to $1,430 savings and get a great deal on the anticipated new phone from Samsung, order now. Walmart offers warranty plans on all its phones for extra protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone

(Photo: Walmart)

The 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the S-pen, which can convert handwriting to text in any word apps. You can share any of your creations live. Not only that, but you can also use the pen to capture photos. As long as the camera app is open, click the pen instead of the screen. The available color options are phantom black, cream, green and lavender.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, $28 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, $28 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus smartphone

(Photo: Walmart)

The 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus can take crystal-clear high-resolution photos, even in low lighting. Samsung claims the battery will last all day and beyond with typical usage, with increased phone performance. The S23 Plus can go from 0% to 65% battery life in 30 minutes on a 45-watt charger.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus smartphone, $24 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus smartphone, $24 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone

(Photo: Walmart)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 basic smartphone offers the same exact features as the Plus, but it's a smaller 6.1-inch model instead. With Walmart offering double the amount of storage for free, you can store up to 50,000 photos or over six hours of 8K videos with 512GB. It's the least expensive option available on a monthly plan.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, $19 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, $19 a month for 36 months with 0% APR

Prepaid Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones

(Photo: Walmart)

If you don't want to deal with a monthly plan, you don't have to. Walmart offers some of the best prepaid smartphone plans out there, and you can still get a brand-new phone for any of the Samsung Galaxy S23 models, and plus you will get six months of free service on all of these options. This one is the S23 Plus. It's $999 upfront with the free six months of service, then $45 a month after that.

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus prepaid smartphone with six months' free service, $999

There are many more prepaid phone plans to choose from:

Want even more great tech deals? Check out our articles below