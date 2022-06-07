'Ted Lasso' to Likely End Apple TV+ Series After Season 3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It looks like the upcoming season of Ted Lasso will likely be the last. Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ series, recently spoke to the Sunday Times and revealed that Season 3 will be the show's last. "We are writing it like that," he said. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

It's not likely "everyone dies," but Ted Lasso ending after three seasons is not a big surprise considering it was talked about since the first season. In December 2020, Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence appeared on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast and said the third season will be the last of the series.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence said at the time. "So...superfans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows they get an end to this story in the third season." Lawrence went on to explain why there won't be a fourth season.

"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from [Jason Sudeikis'] house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids." The interesting thing is when Sudeikis spoke to Entertainment Weekly last year, he wasn't sure if Ted Lasso will be three-and-done.

"I mean, I don't know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word," he said. "It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that [Apple TV+ is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know." Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently filming in London. A premiere date has not officially been announced.