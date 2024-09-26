How to Watch the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials for Free This Year

The holiday season is right around the corner, and there's finally going to be a way to watch all of the Charlie Brown holiday specials for free. As Apple TV+ has been the home to numerous Peanuts specials, both old and new, and nonsubscribers free access to the "Big Three" of the Charlie Brown holiday specials for a limited time once again, according to TV Insider.

Starting with It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, nonsubscribers can stream the fan-favorite Halloween special on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20, just in time for the spooky holiday. Then comes A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, streaming for free on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, right before the feasts start. Last, but certainly not least, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be streaming for free on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, which should be enough to get anyone in the festive spirit.

For Apple TV+ subscribers, the specials and more are available year-round, but the fact that nonsubscribers will get a chance to watch their favorite specials to help celebrate the holidays for free is basically like Christmas coming early. Whether this will continue to be an annual thing is unknown, or if the specials could be made available for free for more than two days. But since it's happening again, that should indicate that Apple plans on keeping it going, at least for now.

The news is very good news for those who look forward to the Charlie Brown holiday specials each year but don't have an Apple TV+ subscription. After the streamer acquired the Peanuts collection, the fan-favorite specials have only been available on Apple TV+, rather than airing on broadcast TV. At the very least, fans can still watch their favorite specials for free, even if it is only for two days out of the year. It's certainly better than nothing.

With the holiday season coming up, the Charlie Brown specials will put anyone in the festive mood, even if they only watch it for a couple of days. Those who are subscribed to Apple TV+ will also have almost the entire Peanuts library at their disposal as well, with old favorites and new specials. While it's not the most ideal scenario, fans can always sign up for Apple TV+ so they can watch the specials whenever they want, but at the very least, they'll be able to watch the holiday specials for free for two days.