'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Available on Digital Platforms Now: Here's How to Watch

(Photo: Annette Brown. © 2022 MARVEL)

The film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the most-anticipated Marvel movies of 2022. Now, it's available on digital platforms starting today, the first day of Black History Month, and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The wait between Wakanda Forever's theatrical release and its digital platform release on Disney+ was Disney's longest so far since it launched its streaming service, but now your patience can finally be rewarded.

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ with plans starting at $7 a month

The nearly-three-hour-long movie draws from Marvel's Black Panther comic book history, but it also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the actor who depicted T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, in the first film and subsequent Avengers movies. Boseman's sudden death in Aug. 2020 from colon cancer, which he'd been privately battling for years, left fans shocked and heartbroken.

The film's plot deals with the death of T'Challa and his sister Shuri's journey to become the Black Panther and emulate what it means to honor her brother, her morals, and Wakanda. And you can watch it now on the Disney+ streaming platform.

The sequel to Black Panther was released on Nov. 11 last year and brought in over $840 million at the global box office. It also saw Angela Bassett make history as she became the first woman and the first person of color to be nominated for an Academy Award for a superhero role.

How to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

There are several options to watch Wakanda Forever on streaming platforms or as a digital copy right now. Whether you want to stream it on Disney+, buy or rent a copy on Amazon Prime Video, there are different ways for you to start watching now.

Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Disney+

(Photo: Disney+)

Disney+ has exclusive ownership of all Marvel franchises, so if you are a Marvel junkie, subscribing to Disney+ is a must for comic book fans. Sometimes, movies are released on Disney+ and in theaters at the same time. Not only that, but they also offer bundles with Hulu and ESPN if you want access to even more original content, plus live news and sports. But Marvel movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available on the standalone Disney+ platform, which starts at only $7 a month.

Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ instantly, starting at $7 a month

Buy a digital copy of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Prime Video

Do you want a copy of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for your digital library instead of relying on a streaming service? You can buy a digital copy on Amazon Prime Video for only $20, and it's yours to keep in your own digital movie collection. Prime Video has options in ultra high definition, high definition, and standard definition so it can work on whatever TV you own.

Get a digital copy of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Prime Video for $20

