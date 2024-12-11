How I Met Your Mother stars Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders just had a legen – wait for it – dary reunion. The two actors will be appearing together on-screen for the first time since the CBS sitcom ended in 2014 for Apple TV+’s hit series, Shrinking, starring Segel. According to PEOPLE, in the Dec. 11 episode, “Jimmy (Segel) arrives at Sophie’s (Smulders) home to purchase a yellow Volkswagen vehicle. Jimmy’s next-door neighbor, Derek (Ted McGinley), is by his side attempting to help and inspecting the car by banging on it.”

Smulders and Segel starred on How I Met Your Mother for all nine seasons, from 2005 to 2014. While co-star Neil Patrick Harris appeared on Hulu reboot How I Met Your Father, neither Smulders nor Segel reprised their roles for the short-lived series. This makes their reunion all the more exciting, and probably will leave fans wanting more.

(Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Created by Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking centers on a grieving therapist who decides to become involved in his patients’ lives. The series also stars Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, and Ted McGinley. It premiered in January 2023 with much praise and positive reviews. Apple renewed the show for a second season two months after its premiere, and the third season renewal came just a day after Season 2 premiered last October. Season 2 is set to come to an end on Christmas Day.

While HIMYM ended 10 years ago, the cast still seems to be pretty close. Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan reunited in 2023 and it’s very likely that more reunions have happened that weren’t even documented. As for the on-screen reunions, it’s unknown if this will be Cobie Smulders’ only appearance on Shrinking or if there could be any other HIMYM cast members joining Jason Segel. Regardless, though, it will be exciting to see Robin and Marshall together again.

The new episode of Shrinking is not yet out but will be landing on Apple TV+ tomorrow, Dec. 11. All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are also streaming on Hulu if fans want to see Smulders and Segel on the sitcom. One can only hope that this isn’t the last reunion between them, but you never know what could happen in the future.