‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Release Date and Teaser Revealed

The Night Agent is reporting for duty, and Netflix has released the premiere date for Season 2 and the first teaser. Initially premiering in March 2023, the action drama centers on FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is thrown into a conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The series became an instant hit when it launched and was the third-most-viewed debuting series on the streamer in the first four days. Within a month, it became Netflix’s sixth-most-viewed series.

Season 2 of The Night Agent, which was announced just one day after the series premiere, will officially hit Netflix on Jan. 23. The new episodes will see Basso’s Peter as a Night Agent following his efforts to save the President in the first season. “But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere, and trust is in short supply,” according to Netflix. A teaser for the new season was also released, giving fans a look at what to expect in the highly-anticipated new episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with Basso, The Night Agent also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Enrique Murciano, and Hong Chau. Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Michael Malarkey, and Keon Alexander join the cast for Season 2. Just from the looks of the teaser, there will be a lot to look forward to. Additionally, Season 2 will be premiering almost two years after the first season dropped, so the wait will surely be worth it.

Meanwhile, Season 2 is not all that fans can look forward to. In October, Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a third season, even before Season 2 dropped. Production is set to kick off before the end of the year in Istanbul and will resume in New York in the new year. Since filming for Season 2 wrapped over the summer, it’s hard to tell if the new season will set up Season 3, but it’s possible, considering how popular the series is. At the very least, fans won’t be left wondering what will happen next and if there will be a conclusion once Season 2 drops since Season 3 is happening.

The Night Agent Season 2 only premieres on Thursday, Jan. 23 on Netflix.