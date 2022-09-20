'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Plagued With Problems, Report Says

Ted Lasso is Apple TV+'s biggest hit, and fans are ready for Season 3 to be released on the streaming service. It's been over a year since Season 2 premiered, so where is the new season? According to Matthew Belloni of Puck, Ted Lasso Season 3 has "no finish line in sight." Belloni said that the writer's room for the upcoming season opened last September, and the cast arrived in London in early January to start filming. But Ted Lasso star and creator Jason Sudeikis decided the scripts needed to be rewritten, leading to filming not starting until March.

After that, there were multiple stops and starts, multiple script changes, and character arcs being shifted. A few more weeks of filming were added to the schedule when the cast and crew relocated to Amsterdam. Belloni said the final episodes of Season 3 "are upping the production stakes even more." The budget for the third season has reportedly ballooned between 20% to 30%. Season 3 was supposed to premiere this past summer, but production "is not even close" to being finished. Belloni said Ted Lasso could wrap production in November and it in winter or early spring.

This report comes as Ted Lasso recently won multiple Emmy Awards for Season 2. And after the awards ceremony, Sudeikis said "We'll see you for Season 3, at some point," indicating that there's no clear-cut date of when Season 3 will be released. The new season will have 12 episodes, but will this be the final season for the hit series?

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said at the Emmy Awards. "The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn't say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that's more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn't tell you."

Ted Lasso has won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards in the last two years. It has won Outstanding Comedy Series twice, with Sudeikis taking home two back-to-back Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series awards.