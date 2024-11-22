‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ With Colin Jost Premiere Date Revealed

The newest Jeopardy! spinoff is officially coming soon. Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is set to host Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the franchise’s first series to be created exclusively for streaming as it will be dropping on Prime Video. Announced in May, the show combines the academics of Jeopardy! “with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture.” According to TV Insider, fans will be able to put their pop culture knowledge to the test when the new series premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The whopping 40-episode season will be releasing three episodes per week. Contestants will play in teams of three, with categories ranging from Alternative Rock to The Avengers, Broadway to MMA, and Gen Z to Zendaya and more as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000. A new trailer for the series was also released, giving viewers a look at the studio and set, as well as certain categories like “TV by Episode Titles” and “Sad Girl Summer.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement when news broke of Jost’s casting. “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.”

Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation, Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is the latest spinoff in the long-running game show franchise and likely won’t be the last. Depending on how well the series does on Prime, it’s very possible this will only be the beginning of Jeopardy!’s expansion to streaming. Of course, it’s still too early to tell, but considering the franchise has no end in sight, having exclusive shows on streaming can’t hurt. It’s unknown if Pop Culture Jeopardy! will eventually make its way to broadcast for syndication, but for now, those with a Prime subscription will be able to catch the new series on Wednesdays beginning Dec. 4.