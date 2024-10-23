‘Severance’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is debuting Severance Season 2 early next year, and we now have a teaser trailer for the new episodes. Released on Wednesday, the short clip teases what fans can expect when the series returns in January.

The first Severance Season 2 teaser finds Mark Scout (Adam Scott) running through the halls of Lumon Industries, desperate for answers, a way out, or both. He eventually runs right back into his old office and is treated by familiar faces, though the actual friendliness of some of those faces is unclear. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In Severance, Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives,” reads a synopsis of the show. “This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.”

“In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe,” the synopsis adds.

In addition to Scott, Severance also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

Severance Season 2 premieres on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 21.