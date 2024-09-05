Oscar Winner Joins 'Blue Bloods' Final Season

Blue Bloods is going big with the final episodes by adding an Oscar winner to the cast. TV Insider reports that Mira Sorvino, who took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for romcom Mighty Aphrodite, will guest star in the Nov. 1 episode of Blue Bloods. She is set to play new Fire Commissioner Veronica Radley, who "won't take guff from anyone – nor is she afraid to ruffle feathers when she's convinced that she's made the best decision."

Already in a battle with Dylan Walsh's Mayor Peter Chase, Veronica is not happy when Tom Selleck's police commissioner Frank Reagan pays her a visit "hoping to patch things up between the new FC and Mayor Chase." However, Veronica's first priority is the city she loves, so she will likely be doing what she can to make sure that the Big Apple is in the best shape it can be, and that means playing nice with the mayor and the city's finest.

Sorvino is not the only new face joining Blue Bloods for the final batch of episodes. Younger star Debi Mazar will be guest starring in the Season 14, Part 2 premiere on Oct. 18 as the no-nonsense Queens DA Evaline Romano. She's in town to investigate Bridget Moynahan's ADA Erin Reagan for alleged misconduct concerning a jury member in a gang trial. Romano will reportedly go head-to-head with Erin, "refusing to show deference to the Reagan family and unaffected by their influence over NYC law enforcement."

It was announced in late 2023 that Blue Bloods was ending after Season 14, which was split into two parts with a total of 18 episodes. Fans have started petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the series, and now it's reported that CBS may be regretting the decision. While it is always possible the series could pull a S.W.A.T. and get saved, fans will have to prepare themselves to say goodbye to the Reagans come December. From the sounds of it, the family will be dealing with a lot in these final eight episodes.

Be sure to tune in on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see how the final episodes of Blue Bloods go and what Mira Sorvino and Debi Mazar's characters will bring to the series. The series finale will air sometime in December, but a set date has yet to be announced. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.