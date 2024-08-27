CBS Regrets 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation, Report Claims

Blue Bloods is coming to an end this December, but CBS may be regretting its decision. The long-running procedural was announced to be ending after 14 seasons last year, and since then, fans and the cast have not been accepting the news. Tom Selleck has said he isn't ready to say goodbye, and fans have started petitions to save Blue Bloods. While CBS has remained set on ending the series, the network is reportedly wishing to go back.

An insider told Closer that CBS is eyeing to do some Blue Bloods movies or "starting up the series again" and thinks CBS is "worried they killed the golden goose." The show has been a staple on the network's Friday night lineup for almost its entire run, and even though the Friday slot is more or less considered to be a "death slot" for most shows, that has not been the case for Blue Bloods. And come midseason 2025, it's going to be pretty weird to not have the show there anymore.

(Photo: "Heroes" – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony's daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - John Paul Filo/CBS)

Fans and the cast have remained persistent in keeping Blue Bloods alive in whatever way, shape, or form. Donnie Wahlberg previously teased of some "rumblings" about the show's future, leading fans to think that Blue Bloods Season 14 may not be all. You never know what could happen, as S.W.A.T. was canceled twice and saved twice. Many are hoping the same thing happens to Blue Bloods, and if CBS is regretful about the decision to cancel it in the first place, it's never too late to reverse it. At the very least, another series won't be so bad.

Several CBS shows have been canceled this year, and in a perfect world, they would all come back or not end at all. Not every series can be as lucky as S.W.A.T., unfortunately, but if CBS truly regrets canceling Blue Bloods and is worried about viewership, the show can always be brought back, whether for Season 15, a spinoff, or a TV movie.

As of now, it doesn't seem like Blue Bloods will be returning for more, but that could all change in the near future. The show will be returning for the final batch of episodes on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 3 premiere of Fire Country.