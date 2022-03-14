‘New Amsterdam’ Ending at NBC

New Amsterdam will be returning for another season on NBC, but Season 5 will be its last. The show stars former The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin and has been a steady performer for the peacock network since its debut. The 13-episode fifth season will be the third and final season after the show was renewed through 2023 back in January 2020.

The series was created by David Schulner and inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. It began with Goodwin becoming the medical director at one of the oldest public hospitals in the U.S., with the lofty goal of taking it back to its glory days and cutting up red tape stopping doctors from treating patients. The show recently finished the first half of its fourth season and will be back on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The Season 4 finale will air on May 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent, and collaboration.”

The ensemble cast also features Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Ingnatius Frome. Anupam Kher starred in the first three seasons as Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Although the show no longer attracts the same huge audience it received at the start, it still averages 7.2 million viewers in Live+7 data.

“When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television added. “Over the last four seasons, David, Peter, and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!”

One of the stranger instances during the show’s run came in early 2020 when an episode simply titled “Pandemic” was set to air in April, a few weeks after the first coronavirus lockdowns. The episode was written in 2019 and would have been a part of Season 2. It was retitled “Our Doors Are Always Open” and featured guest-star Daniel Dae Kim. The episode eventually aired as the Season 2 finale on April 14, 2020. The show also made headlines as producers helped distribute PPE, gowns, gloves, and face masks to the New York State Department of Health when real-life first responders ran low on medical supplies. All four seasons of New Amsterdam are available to stream on Peacock.

