'New Amsterdam' Actor Shares Update on Wife's Cancer Battle Following His Exit From Series

Former New Amsterdam star Anupam Kher gave a health update on his wife, actor, and politician Kirron Kher, who is battling cancer. Kirron, 69, was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, Kher announced in April. Kher is a prolific actor in Hollywood and Bollywood. He recently starred as Dr. Vijay Kapoor on NBC's medical drama. He made his final appearance on the show in April.

"She is much better," Kher told The Hindustan Times on June 30 when asked about Kirron's health. "It is a very natural phenomenon to support people near you, and that is what I have been doing. Aur baaki toh kuch nahi kar sakte hum. [Translation: And we can't do anything else.] Doctors are doing their best job. We have got the best doctors around and I can only be positive and optimistic and believe in the brilliance of doctors and pray."

Kher, 66, said his brother also survived cancer, and that gives him hope that his wife can do the same. "Being optimistic and choosing to be happy always helps in every way," he said. The Silver Linings Playbook actor noted that optimism is helpful in Kirron's fight. "My grandfather used to say, ‘Don’t go through the problem twice. Once when you are thinking about it, and next when you are going through it." So, mein uske baare mein itna kyun sochun," he told the Hindustan Times, which translates to "I think so much about him."

Kher shared more wisdom from his grandfather, who told him, "You can be happy by thinking how many people are worse than you, or you can be sad thinking how many people are better than you." The actor noted that it is important for people to spend time with their families, not looking at their phones. "The time we spent living together in a joint family when life was slow and held back," he said. "We were not always playing with mobile phones. We took out time for each other and that helps a lot."

In April, Kher announced Kirron's cancer diagnosis. He told fans she was already starting treatment and they are confident she will "come out of this stronger than before," adding that they are "very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

Kher has starred in over 500 movies and served as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India in 2017 and 2018. He married Kirron in 1985. Kirron has also appeared in several films. In 2014, she was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament.