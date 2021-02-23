'New Amsterdam' Season 3 Will Grapple With COVID-19, Trailer Shows

✖

New Amsterdam Season 3 premiers in March, and a new trailer for the show reveals how the characters will be grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director of New Amsterdam Medical Center, one of the United States' oldest public hospitals. In Season 2 of the show, a flu-outbreak storyline was altered when it was discovered that it closely resembled the tragic reality of what COVID-19 has caused around the globe, despite the story having been written prior to the pandemic.

In the new clip, it seems the show is using that story to build the narrative for Season 3. Fans get some clues as to how the hospital is handling the rise of coronavirus, with the staff shown to be "tired and hurting." Max vows to "build something better" after declaring that "the system abandoned them" to fight on their own when things got bad. He passionately states that he's willing to take on the hard task of creating an evolved way of facing things for everyone around him, especially his young daughter.

The system abandoned them when they needed it most, so they're building something better. #NewAmsterdam returns in one week on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Z6fx6xEZ2v — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) February 23, 2021

In addition to Eggold, New Amsterdam also stars Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Daniel Dae Kim. It has been teased that Season 3 may see a relationship budding between Kim and Agyeman's characters. Fans are also hoping to see what happens with Kher's Dr. Kapoor, who appears to still be lying unconscious in a hospital bed on a ventilator and with heart damage.

New Amsterdam executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with ET about what fans can expect from Season 3, and they gave a few hints without divulging too much. "The new season picks up in current times, in the midst of the pandemic, which has exposed gaping inequities in our healthcare system," they said. "Max is done trying to fix a broken system. He wants to tear it down and build it from the ground up, find new ways to bring people back to a system that’s forgotten them."

They added, "This will be a season of coming to terms with reality, trying to heal and figure out if there is a normal city to go back to. The question is, what is the new normal?" New Amsterdam premieres Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.