Max Greenfield Calls Final Season of ‘The Neighborhood’ a ‘Real Celebration’ (Exclusive)

Max Greenfield is keeping the party going for one final season of The Neighborhood.

The actor, who’s starred in the CBS comedy alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend since 2018, opened up to PopCulture.com about The Neighborhood‘s eighth and final season ahead of the Season 7 finale.

Greenfield “feel[s] great” after the news broke in March that The Neighborhood would be going out with one final season. “No shows get to go as long as the show has gone. I think it might be the last show that gets to eight seasons of anything,” he told PopCulture while talking about his partnership with STEM. “And the idea that we know it’s the final season, this should be a party and a real celebration.”

“I’m excited to go out that way,” the New Girl alum added. “It’s been a wonderful journey. I don’t feel like we’re leaving the show. I feel like we get to celebrate the ending.”

Greenfield couldn’t say much about reports that the Season 7 finale will serve as the backdoor pilot of a potential Malcolm-and-Marty spinoff but did call the idea of a spinoff starring McKinney’s Malcolm and Spears’ Marty a “cool” idea.

Recently, the Running Point actor has been collaborating with a different co-star, teaming up with Queer Eye‘s Jeremiah Brent for a comedic new ad for the pest control brand STEM.

Released just in time for pest season, the new spot is inspired by popular home tour-style videos and features Brent as the interior designer who gets hilariously interrupted by Greenfield, who shows up as an “unwanted” guest.

While the original concept for the ad had Greenfield playing a more agitated, “very Schmidt” character, he told PopCulture, “I was like, ‘I don’t know that I want to yell at Jeremiah like this … I love him so much.’ And so we shifted it a little bit and made me the one that was sort of bugging him, which felt very much more like The Neighborhood and what I do to Cedric.”

Partnering with STEM was a no-brainer for Greenfield, who uses the pest control brand’s products to combat the “massive bug problems” he has at home. “They don’t go near my wife or my daughter, [but] they kill me and my son,” the star revealed. “And we’re constantly looking for ways to prevent that from happening. And STEM has been a big part of that solution.”