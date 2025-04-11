‘Carrie’ TV Show Finds Its Star as Prime Video Preps Stephen King Adaptation

Prime Video’s upcoming TV series based on Stephen King’s beloved 1974 horror novel Carrie has reportedly found its titular telekinetic character.

According to a Tuesday report from Variety, actress Summer H. Howell (Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky) is in talks to play Carrie White in the planned eight-episode adaptation from director Mike Flanagan.

Howell’s casting isn’t yet confirmed, but sources told the outlet that “negotiations are currently ongoing for Howell to join the series.” Howell would be taking over a role that was first brought to life by Best Actress Oscar Winner Sissy Spacek in the original 1976 adaptation and later Chloë Grace Moretz in the 2013 adaptation.

The upcoming series, first revealed to be in the works in October 2024, is described as a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

In addition to Howell being eyed to take on the title role, Variety reported Wednesday that Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) has been cast as Sue Snell, one of Carrie’s classmates who initially joins in on the bullying but later attempts to befriend her. Amy Irving played the character in the original Carrie movie as well as 1999’s The Rage: Carrie 2, with Kandyse McClure and Gabriella Wilde taking on the role in the two later adaptations in 2002 and 2013.

Further casting for the series hasn’t been announced at this time, and there has been no official series pickup announcement just yet. However, a formal announcement is said to be “coming imminently,” and the Carrie adaptation is reportedly set to begin filming in Vancouver this summer.

Flanagan is writing, directing, and executive producing the Carrie TV series, in addition to serving as showrunner. The project will mark the famed horror director’s latest take on one of King’s works after 2017’s Gerald’s Game, 2019’s Doctor Sleep, and 2024’s The Life of Chuck, all of which are based on the King novels of the same name. His other directing credits include a string of hit Netflix original horror series – The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher – as well as numerous other horror titles.