NBC Fall 2021: Your Guide to Every New and Returning Show

NBC finally announced its Fall 2021 schedule, which was surprisingly filled with as much drama as a Law & Order episode. That's because, at the last moment, the peacock network has scrapped plans to launch another new Law & Order series. There also had to be some reshuffling after Ultimate Slip-N-Slide was sidelined. NBC will still have two new shows premiering this September though.

The new season will kick off early for NBC thanks to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Originally, NBC planned to launch Ultimate Slip-N-Slide after the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8. However, an outbreak of giardia at the set in Simi Valley, California forced NBC to scrap production. There were only a few days left of filming, and it is not known if the show will ever be finished or if completed episodes will air. It was not mentioned at all in NBC's schedule announcement. The show will be replaced with Family Game Night! starring Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

With Law & Order: For the Defense being suddenly scrapped Thursday, there are only two scripted shows premiering on NBC this fall. La Brea is another high-concept drama, this time set in a world where a giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of Los Angeles, leaving people above ground to find out what happened and the people below to fend for themselves. Ordinary Joe tells the story of Joe Kimbrough (James Wolk), whose life can go three different ways after making a major decision. The show will follow all three paths. Scroll on to see what NBC's fall schedule looks like and when your favorite shows are back.