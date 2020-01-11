‘New Amsterdam’: NBC Just Renewed Ryan Eggold’s Medical Drama for 3 More Seasons

NBC will not be in the market for new medical dramas for a long time after deciding to renew New Amsterdam for a shocking three more seasons on Saturday. The network made the announcement during the Television Critics Association press tour, with NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy even teasing potential spin-offs. The series stars former The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold.

New Amsterdam is only in its second season, and features Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at New Amsterdam Medical Center who also raises his daughter by himself after his wife’s death. It was created by David Schulner (Desperate Housewives) and also stars Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher. The three-season renewal means the show is guaranteed to be on air through May 2023.

Telegdy told reporters he could see the “potential for a spin-off,” reports TVLine.

“I can imagine a whole world around New Amsterdam,” the executive added.

The next new episode airs on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At the end of the first half of Season 2, Max learned his cancer is in remission, but Dr. Helen Sharpe (Agyeman) was demoted, losing her positions as co-chair of the oncology department or deputy medical director. In the mid-season premiere, the hospital is in lockdown after dangerous Rickers Island prisoners escaped their rooms and plan to hurt another prisoner at the hospital, notes TV Guide.

While a three-season pickup is unprecedented for most networks, this is the second year in a row that NBC has shown this much confidence in an ongoing series. In May 2019, the network renewed Dan Fogleman’s This Is Us for Seasons 4, 5 and 6. All seasons will run 18 episodes.

New Amsterdam averages a 1.7 18-49 rating and 9.8 million viewers in Live+7 Day data, reports TVLine. It is the No. 4 scripted drama for NBC, behind This Is Us, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

In an interview with HollywoodLife before Season 2 kicked off, Schulner said he had no plans to give Max a romance, but Dr. Lauren Bloom (Montgomery) might get one.

“No, I don’t think anyone’s thinking about romance at this point, especially Max and us,” Schulner said in September. “No romance for Max, but everyone else is going to get romance. Bloom is going to get a romance. We’re going to give romance to everyone else.”

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following This Is Us.

Photo credit: Karolina Wojtasik/NBC