New '9-1-1' Spinoff Eyes 2025 Premiere After 'Lone Star' Cancellation

A new 9-1-1 spinoff could soon be coming. Following the surprising cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star, creator Ryan Murphy is already cooking up something new. As 9-1-1 continues to be a ratings success on ABC after switching from Fox, he tells Variety that he and co-creator Tim Minear are "working on a new spinoff that we're actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall."

"We're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun," he continued. "And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love." After it was reported that Lone Star was canceled, it was revealed that ABC could be getting another spinoff, and while it wasn't confirmed what cities were on the list of potential settings, Las Vegas was reportedly a contender. That would make for some crazy emergencies and could potentially make crossovers with 9-1-1 easier, assuming the parent series doesn't end any time soon.

(Photo: 9-1-1 – "Buzzkill" – The 118 team battles an "un-bee-lievable" emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm. THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

BRIAN THOMPSON, OLIVER STARK, KENNETH CHOI, RYAN GUZMAN, AISHA HINDS - Disney/Christopher Willard)

While Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein was speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the final season's premiere, he shared that a spinoff had been in discussions for quite some time now. Not only that but Minear and showrunner Rashad Raisani were part of those discussions. As of now, details surrounding Murphy and Minear's spinoff have not been released, so it's hard to tell what it could center on, where it will take place, and who will be involved if anyone from either series will be making the jump.

Considering 9-1-1 has been doing so well on ABC and the network is clearly interested in keeping that momentum going, it's highly likely the spinoff will get the series order. If that happens, and assuming that both 9-1-1 and new series Doctor Odyssey get picked up for new seasons, it's quite possible that Ryan Murphy could have his own Dick Wolf-esque night of shows. There have been general discussions of a new spinoff for a while now, so it really was only just a matter of time before those discussions turned into something more.

It's disappointing that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be ending soon, but it's exciting to think about the prospects of a new series and the slight possibility of characters jumping over. Since it does seem to be in early development and is still being written, Murphy seems quite sure that by fall 2025, fans will have a new 9-1-1 show to look forward to.