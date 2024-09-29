'9-1-1: Lone Star': Ronen Rubinstein Shares Thoughts on Possible Spinoff Following Cancellation (Exclusive)

9-1-1: Lone Star is in the midst of its final season following a surprise cancellation, and Ronen Rubinstein gave his thoughts on a potential spinoff while speaking with PopCulture.com. While the Fox first responder drama won't be moving to ABC like parent series 9-1-1, there have been reports that a spinoff could be happening. Of course, nothing has been confirmed, but Rubinstein did share that it's "something that they've been working on for a couple of years now." Whether it's a spinoff involving him and on-screen husband, Rafael L. Silva, or a different spinoff, anything's possible.

"It's something that they've had in mind for a little while now," Rubinstein continued. "Of course, I'd wanna do that. I feel like we have the audience. We have all the proof in the world that people wanna see these characters and people love these characters. So, of course, I would be down in a heartbeat, and Tim [Minear] and Rashad [Raisani] are very aware of that. So we'll see. I have to stress that it's still so up in the air. I wish I could say there's a guarantee that it's gonna happen, but there isn't."

(Photo: 9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Brianna Baker, Ronen Rubinstein, and Gina Torres in the "Both Sides, Now" season premiere episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Sept 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC. - Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Since Season 5 of Lone Star did just premiere, it might still be a while until there's any confirmation or continuation of talks, as Rubinstein said, "We truly have to see how the season goes, how the industry goes, if Fox is willing to do another spinoff, if another network wants to do it, and if we're available, so that's a big one, too. So there's so many things that have to go right. I would urge people not to get too excited, but I will say that the fact that it's been talked about with the higher-ups for a couple of years now, I think, is the ultimate testament of what this couple meant to the world. And the fact that there's even some sort of traction is, I think, the ultimate win regardless if the spinoff happens or not. It's just so cool to hear that the studio and the network were even interested in the first place. So I'm gonna take the small victories."

"It's not even that small. It's pretty big," Rubinstein exclaimed. "If it happens or not, who knows? That's for the much higher-up people to figure out, but I will say that it's such an honor and such a compliment, I think, to what Rafa and I have done these last five years that people would even want a spinoff. Because that's not always the case either. We could've just been a couple on a TV show, but it's been such an amazing ride. So I'm just so grateful that people would even want us to have our own show. It's pretty crazy to talk about."

As of now, it's hard to tell if a spinoff will happen. However, ABC could possibly be bringing on another 9-1-1 spinoff set in a different city, so it's entirely possible that if Fox doesn't pick up a "Tarlos"-centered series, ABC will. It might be too early to tell, but it sounds like the interest is certainly there. In the meantime, fans will want to watch the fifth and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox's 2024 fall schedule.