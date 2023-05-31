6 TV Show Reboots That Are Currently in the Works

We are in the age of reboots, revivals, reunions, and spin-offs, as virtually anything and everything is being remade, no matter how long it's been since the TV show was on. However, that isn't stopping a show from coming back in whatever way, shape, or form that may be. Some are a continuation of the original, while others are complete reboots that may or may not have some sort of tie-in to the original. With the 2023-24 TV season coming up soon, even despite the writers' strike, there are going to be even more reboots coming soon. Between Matlock, Frasier, and more, fans will feel like they're going back in time with these new shows, and that may not be a bad thing. Take a look at some of the reboots that are in the works and that are coming hopefully very soon.

'The Flintstones' (Photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) It's been a very long time coming, but it will soon be time to head back to Bedrock. The beloved characters from the Stone Age will be coming back in the form of Bedrock. In 2011, Seth MacFarlane started work on a revival series, but the project fell through. In 2021, Fox ordered sequel series Bedrock from Elizabeth Banks, which takes place 20 years after the original series. It would focus on struggling adult Pebbles, as Fred Flintstone is about to retire. Earlier this year, Fox finally announced the cast for Bedrock after ordering a pilot for the animated series. Elizabeth Banks is set to voice Pebbles Flintstone, with Stephen Root and Amy Sedaris voicing Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Joe To Truglio and Nicole Byer will voice Barney and Betty Rubble, and Manny Jacinto will voice Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

'Frasier' (Photo: Getty Images) First announced in 2021 and perhaps one of the most anticipated reboots, Frasier is coming back. The series, which initially ran from 1993 to 2004 on NBC, will include the return of some fan favorites, including Kelsey Grammar, who had been spearheading the show's return. While there isn't a premiere date as of yet, it is set to premiere on Paramount+. The reboot will see the titular character becoming a college professor after having been a psychiatrist and radio host. It will also be set in Boston as opposed to Seattle, according to TVLine, where the original city took place. Not much else is known about the series, but considering the original is still loved to this day, the wait will surely be worth it, especially with Peri Gilpin also joining the fun.

'Clone High' MTV animated series Clone High premiered in 2002 and only lasted 13 episodes. It was a parody of teen soaps and followed a high school that was entirely populated by the clones of historical figures. While the series was canceled, it rounded up a cult following. Creators and directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who also voiced characters on the series, signed on for a revival in 2020. In November 2022, Miller revealed on Twitter that the series would be coming to Max sometime in 2023, but a premiere date has yet to be revealed.

'Matlock' (Photo: Brooke Palmer/CBS) This fall, CBS will be debuting a brand-new Matlock series starring Kathy Bates as the titular Madeline Matlock, who comes out of retirement to join the staff of a high-end firm. While not directly tied to the beloved Andy Griffith series that went on for nine seasons, it is inspired by the classic. The Matlock trailer even revealed that the OG series is an actual series, as Bates' Matlock told a group of colleagues that her name is like that TV show. Due to the writers' strike, there's no telling when exactly it will premiere, but it will be part of CBS' fall schedule.

'Futurama' (Photo: Fox/20th Television Animation) It's been 20 years since Futurama ended its initial run on Fox, and another 10 since its second run concluded on Comedy Central, running for a total of seven seasons. Now the animated sci-fi series is coming back. It was first announced in 2022 that Futurama would get new life on Hulu with original cast members Katey Sagal, Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, John DiMaggio, and others signing up to return. New episodes of Futurama will officially premiere on July 24 on Hulu, with the 20-episode season being split in two.