'Flintstones' Reboot Reveals New Cast as Fox Moves Forward

The Flintstones fans finally have an update on the long-awaited reboot/sequel series Bedrock. After a quite couple of years, Deadline reported on Friday that Fox has inched the series forward. The network has ordered a pilot presentation — which is an abbreviated version of a pilot episode. Along with the production update on the Elizabeth Banks-produced comedy, we also learned who will play the Flintstones and Rubbles. Banks will also star as Pebbles, being as this new show is set 20 years after the original series.

The Bedrock pilot presentation cast list is as follows:

Elizabeth Banks as Pebbles Flintstone

Stephen Root as Fred Flintstone



Amy Sedaris as Wilma Flintstone



Nicole Byer as Betty Rubble



Joe Lo Truglio as Barney Rubble



Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm Rubble

Bedrock is firmly described as a sequel to the beloved Hanna-Barbera show that ran for six seasons on ABC from 1960 to 1966. However, it's unclear how much of the show's numerous spinoffs, sequels and movies will be at play. While it doesn't really matter if side characters like The Frankenstones pop up or not, the franchise has previously explored the adult life of Pebbles in the movies I Yabba-Dabba Do! and Hollyrock-a-Bye Baby. Those two movies included Pebbles getting married and having a baby, respectively.

Deadline describes the setup for Bedrock as follows: "A primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."