'Frasier': Another Classic Character Returning for Paramount+ Revival

Another classic Frasier character will return for the upcoming Paramount+ revival. Peri Gilpin will reprise her role as radio show producer Roz Doyle. It's unclear how Roz will fit into the story, since the revival sees Kelsey Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane back in Boston, far from the Seattle setting of the original series.

Gilpin appeared in nearly every episode of Frasier as the producer of Frasier's radio show on KACL 780 AM. In the series finale, Roz was promoted to station manager. She will return in a guest starring role, reports Deadline, so it's possible that Roz will just be paying Frasier a short visit in at least one episode of the revival. Gilpin won a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the Frasier cast in 2000.

Bebe Neuwirth is also slated to return as Frasier's ex-wife, Dr. Lilith Sternin. Like Frasier, Lilith was also introduced in Cheers and frequently traveled to Seattle with their son Frederick during Frasier. Neuwirth won two Emmys for playing Lilith on Cheers.

David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's younger brother Niles, and Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, are not returning. John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' father, died in 2018.

In November 2022, Grammer told PEOPLE that Pierce was not interested in playing the role that earned him four Emmys again. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer said. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act... It's an entirely new life for him."

In the new Frasier, the psychiatrist-turned-radio host is back in Boston, the setting of Cheers. He faces new challenges and new relationships and hopes to finally fulfill one of his dreams. Jack Cutmore-Scott will play a grown Frederick, while Anders Keith will play Niles and Daphne's son David. Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, and Jess Salguerio will play new characters. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli wrote the new series, and the legendary James Burrows will direct the first two episodes. Paramount+ has not set a premiere date.

Grammer played Frasier non-stop for more than two decades, starting from the Cheers Season 3 premiere in 1983 until the original Frasier finale in 2004. The character was created by Cheers writers Glen Charles and Les Charles. Grammer won four Emmys and two Golden Globes for Frasier. Fans can catch up on Cheers and Frasier on Paramount+ before the revival debuts.