'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed

It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.

The new series will feature Frasier in a new city, surrounded by new characters. Original Frasier cast members are not expected to be series regulars but could make cameos. Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) are writing the new series and will executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios is producing with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Grammer has been talking about reviving Frasier for years. Deadline first reported Grammer was gauging interest in a revival back in July 2018. In February 2021, Paramount+ officially greenlit the series, but there were several delays before the show earned the series order this week. "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in 2021. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

In July, Grammer revealed on The Talk that there was talk about filming in October, but "other things" came up first. They are "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good," Grammer said. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy." Grammer then brushed off concerns that the show would be missing something if his co-stars didn't return, jokingly adding that the "key" to the show is Frasier. "It was always called [Frasier], so it's me, the key is me," he said.

Grammer played Dr. Frasier Crane for the first time in Cheers Season 3, back in 1984. After Cheers ended in 1993, Grammer went right into Frasier, which debuted in September 1993 and ended in 2004. At the start of Frasier, Dr. Crane moved from Boston to Seattle, where he re-established himself as a radio psychologist.

The show had a remarkably stable cast around Grammer. The late John Mahoney played Frasier's father, Martin, while Jane Leeves starred as Martin's physiotherapist Daphne Moon. David Hyde Peirce played Frasier's brother Niles and Peri Gilpin was Frasier's producer Roz Doyle. The show won a record-setting 37 Primetime Emmys, including the Outstanding Comedy Series award five times in a row. Grammer won four Emmys himself.