'Matlock' Reboot Isn't Actually Tied to the Original Show

CBS released its fall schedule, revealing that Kathy Bates' Matlock will officially be joining the lineup. The drama follows Bates' Madeline "Matty" Matlock, as a septuagenarian who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm. While she has the same last name as Andy Griffith's Ben Matlock from the classic legal drama of the same name, there aren't actually any ties between the two shows. Instead, this new Matlock is just inspired by its namesake.

Even though the two shows aren't connected, there is still some type of connection. The trailer for Matlock does name-drop the mid-80s to mid-90s series, as Matty tells a group of people that her last name Matlock is "like the old TV show." So it should be fun to see if there are any references to the series, which ran for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes. Even though it's a bit strange that there's no true connector for the series, it does give this new Matlock to stand on its own while also still being inspired by its predecessor and more than likely referencing it every now and then.

The original series, which ran from 1986-1995, followed Andy Griffith's Matlock, a renowned, folksy, popular, and cantankerous attorney who was quick to expose perpetrators while questioning them on the stand. Bates' Matlock, meanwhile, achieved success in her younger years and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases when she goes back to work. Even though we won't be able to get a Matlock crossover, especially now that the OG Matlock is a TV show in this new series, it would be entertaining if someone from the original still guest-starred in some way, even if it was just a short cameo. Some way to mention the OG Matlock in passing.

One advantage of the new Matlock not being tied to the original is the fact that fans will be able to watch it without having to worry about any true connections or references to the original series, other than some likely small Easter Eggs here and there. Since the OG Matlock is a TV show, there will be no characters from it guest-starring, so that will help fans story-wise. Though it sounds like fans of the original should still hopefully expect some fun Easter Eggs and either way, Kathy Bates is definitely going to kill it as Matty Matlock.